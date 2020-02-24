SHREVEPORT, La - If you frequently drive down East 70th near Youree Drive in Shreveport, you have likely noticed a fence around the Wyndham Garden Hotel. According to hotel management, the hotel is set to be renovated. In order for that to happen, everything inside needs to go. To make that a reality, an online auction is currently taking place.
The auction is being run by Lawler Auction and is set to start closing on Tuesday, February 25th, at 2pm. You can view the items in person today, February 24th, from 9am-5pm at the hotel at 1419 East 70th Street.