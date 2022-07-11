BATON ROUGE, La. - Though Louisiana closed all three abortion clinics on Friday, the struggle continues in court over when the state’s near total ban on abortions — including pregnancies that result from rape or incest — will permanently be imposed.
Meanwhile, state health officials are trying to sort out how to use emergency contraception to prevent pregnancies from rape. It’s a lifeline of sorts — and routinely described as such — for sexual assault victims in the new world of no abortions.
Emergency contraception is the proper term for what often is called Plan B or the morning-after pill. Depending on the medication, the pills can be taken three to five days after unprotected sex. The pills can prevent or delay the release of the woman’s egg from the ovary, called ovulation, which often prevents the egg from being fertilized and implanted, thereby preventing pregnancy.
