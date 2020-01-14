BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Parish School Board voted Tuesday night to begin emergency repairs to Benton Middle School damaged by a tornado Saturday.
The emergency declaration allows the board the fund the repairs immediately.
The roof over the 6th grade wing and damage to other areas of the school, such as the office and library, were caused by straight line winds.
The board still does not know what the cost is for restoration.
Superintendent Mitch Downey said the price tag for repairs is estimated between $1.5 million to $2 million.
"This provides for the students" Downey said. "That's what everybody in the parish and the schools are focusing on. I think that speaks volumes for the people we have in our classrooms.”
The goal is to have everything back to normal by Aug. 1, Downey said. He is waiting on a report from engineers to make sure there is not other unforeseen damage that would delay the completion date.