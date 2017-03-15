A water boil advisory has been issued for some members of South Bossier. Because of an emergency repair on the main line that feeds your area, the water was turned off. The water boil advisory is effective immediately for those with a complete loss of water. Loss of pressure while not suffering a complete loss of water does not require a boil advisory.
The boil advisory includes the area extending from: off of Highway 71 from Highway 154 South to Poole Road. The advisory has been issued as a precaution after the water was turned off and will be in effect until further notice.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling it for at least 1 full minute. Water used in fountain drinks, ice, teeth brushing, and in food preparation should all be boiled.