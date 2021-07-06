RINGGOLD, La. -- State Highway 154 just west of the intersection of state Highway 4 in Ringgold is closed effective immediately because of a roadway collapse.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is investigating what caused the collapse and is mobilizing to determine the appropriate repairs.
There is no timeline when the work will be complete.
Detour signs will be placed to direct motorists to an alternate route.
Next week, the following roads will be temporarily closed in Caddo, DeSoto and Webster parishes:
- Interstate 20 eastbound lanes and off-ramps at state Highway 532 near Minden, beginning Monday and lasting about two weeks. The old Highway 532 overpass also will be permanently closed. The closures are associated with an ongoing project to construct the new Highway 532 overpass and are necessary to allow the contractor to tie the roadway to the new bridge.
- State Highway 3015 at the Kansas City Southern Railroad tracks near the intersection of state Highway 175, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 13 to allow for repairs to the railroad tracks.
- Interstate 20 westbound lanes of the Red River will be restricted to two lanes, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 13 to allow for routine bridge inspection. Additionally, the I-20 westbound on-ramp from Traffic Street will be closed as part of the inspection.