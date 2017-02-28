An employee of a local dollar store now faces burglary charges in the wake on an investigation into the break-in of the business Sunday evening.
When employees of the Family Dollar store located in the 7100 block of Jewella Avenue arrived for work Monday morning, they were met by a safe that had been opened and it’s contents removed.
Employees notified Shreveport Police, who arrived on scene moments later and immediately began an investigation into the matter.
Based on information gathered during the investigation, it was revealed that two individuals where captured on video entering the business around 11:30 p.m. on February 26, 2017.
The pair appeared to use a key to make entry inside the business. Following their entry, the bandits made off with money from the store’s safe.
It would later be determined that the person Shreveport Police investigators identified in the caper was 25 year old Jordan Atkins.
Authorities interviewed Atkins regarding his alleged involvement in the crime, and following such interviews, arrested him on charges of Simple Burglary.
Atkins was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.