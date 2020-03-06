SHREVEPORT, La. -- A bank employee and customer tackled a would-be bank robbery suspect Friday morning, ending his attempt to get cash from Chase Bank.
Kentrix Allen, 47, is in Shreveport City Jail charged with attempted simple robbery.
Early reports that a second man got away were dispelled after Shreveport police detectives reviewed surveillance cameras of surrounding businesses and determined a man seen leaving the bank was not involved.
Shreveport police responded to the call around 10:28 a.m. in the 3300 block of Youree Drive. They found the bank employee and a customer holding down Allen.
Police said Allen wore a bandana around his face and forced his way into the secured area and assaulted the teller. He was taken down before he could take any money.
The bank resumed normal operations a short time later.