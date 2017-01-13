The end may be in sight for the Stonewall Police Department.
The five-member Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to authorize Mayor Charles Waldon to ask legislators to file a bill abolishing the department. The bill would be introduced in the spring legislative session.
It’s not the first time the department has been on the chopping block. Three years ago, a similar bill was pre-filed, only to be pulled when Stonewall residents showed up at Town Council meeting to object to the move.
Then two years ago, the department was in jeopardy again when it couldn’t keep officers on the payroll. It was commonplace for Police Chief Tommy Dufrene to be the only one on the job.
This time, the options are few: abolish the department or ask residents to pay thousands in taxes to keep it going.
“It’s a slow death if we try one option. The other option would be a quicker end,” Councilman Randy Rodgers said.
The problem boils down to retirement benefits, which are not paid to current officers nor were ever paid to former officers.
Lack of retirement was brought up by an officer hired by the Town Council from a department that did pay that benefit. It was then that town officials learned when Stonewall was incorporated in 1978 there should have been a vote to opt out of retirement. There wasn’t a vote, so the town is obligated to pay it. That requirement escaped notice until last year.
Estimated cost of retirement benefits for the three officers and police chief is $100,000. The town spent $671,139 in 2016, compared to $707,194 in revenue.
But with sales tax revenue going down, just like in other communities, town officials believe there won’t be enough money to cover the gap between revenue and expenses.
To adequately cover retirement costs and beef up the department to a 24/7 operation, town officials estimate it would take a 40-mill to 50-mill property tax.
Stonewall currently does not collect property taxes; only sales taxes to fund all operations. Grant funds help fill in occasional gaps or cover special projects but can’t be used for reoccurring expenses.
After lengthy discussion at Tuesday’s meeting, council members decided against calling a tax election. None felt voters would go for such a large millage since efforts by the parishwide water district and Police Jury to get 1-mill renewals passed at recent elections have failed.
“It’s just a bad situation. … If we had a grocery store or something that was bringing in recurring revenue every month we wouldn’t even probably be having this discussion,” Waldon said.
Without the Police Department, law enforcement duties would fall to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office. But that’s commonplace now since Stonewall police are only staffed from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Deputies routinely work major crimes and crashes in the town.
It’s possible town officials could consider contracting for law enforcement services. Logansport chose that route more than a decade ago when it also abolished its police force.
Logansport pays around $300,000 annually to have six deputies assigned solely to work within the town limits on a 24/7 schedule. As costs have risen over the years, the contracted amount no longer covers all expenses associated with the agreement, but Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle is comfortable with the arrangement.
Chief Dufrene, who in the past has been critical of the sheriff’s office, also took some shots Tuesday night when asked for input in the council’s decision.
“Who will come in here and protect the citizens of Stonewall?” he asked. “The sheriff’s office can’t do it. Half are sleeping in the woods at night. Logansport has gone to hell in a hand basket.”
Councilwoman Margaret Dickerson asked Dufrene if he had any suggestions on how to overcome the situation.
“I wish I had the answer,” said Dufrene, who’s been chief since 2012.
Said Waldon: “Either way you look at the situation, it’s not a good situation.”
Dickerson said one advantage of holding a tax election would be for the people to decide if they want to pay to keep the Police Department.
“Me personally, I’m just telling you if somebody come to me with a 40- to 50-mill tax I’d laugh at them, and if it passed, I’d move,” the mayor said.
Nobody wants to take such a drastic move as doing away with the Police Department, "but it's a decision we have to make because we just can't afford it," Councilman Nic Gasper said Friday.
KTBS also talked to about 10 Stonewall residents Friday. Some are opposed to the move and declined to go on camera.
Two expressed understanding of what's facing the town.
"They wouldn't be doing this if they weren't sure the area was going to be safe without the," said Gunner Curtis.
Said Heath Lemme: "Honestly, we can get the deputy sheriffs out to someone's house a lot faster than we could the Stonewall cops."