SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Police Department's K-9 Unit is mourning the loss of one of its own.
K9 Casper died of natural causes Monday at home, according to the Shreveport Police K-9 Citizens Support Group's Facebook page.
Casper was 10 years old. He was considered "very sociable and led a distinguished career."
Casper and his handler, Cpl. LaBrian Marsden, were honored in 2020 for their role in capturing a man wanted in the shooting death of a Texas deputy. Casper chased and located the man after he crashed his car in west Shreveport and ran.
Casper "served with distinction" from March 2017 until his death, according to the Police Department.
"From March 2017 to January 31st this team kept the streets safe together. He was loved by his handler Cpl. LaBrian Marsden and family and all who met him," the group said in the social media post.
The funeral service for Casper will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at the K9 Rest cemetery located at 6440 Greenwood Road at the Shreveport Regional Police and Fire Academy.