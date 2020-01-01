PLEASANT HILL, La. – The year ended on a violent note in a small Sabine Parish community as the death of a man found in his car is being investigated as a homicide.
Sabine Parish Coroner Ron Rivers said 32-year-old Joshua Graves of Pleasant Hill died of a single gunshot wound to the head. He appeared to have been shot from the passenger side of the vehicle, Rivers said.
Police Chief Ray Williams first reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night that he found a man unresponsive in a car. While first responders were en route, Williams reported to Rivers that the man had an injury to his head.
Rivers pronounced the man, then identified as Graves, dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation indicates Graves had at least one passenger in his 2006 Honda Accord when he was shot.
Sabine Parish sheriff’s deputies are assisting Pleasant Hill police with the investigation.
Graves is scheduled for an autopsy at Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport.