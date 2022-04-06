BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Police Jury is working with energy companies to improve the condition of some of the parish roads.
The roads are Franklin and Dalrymple.
Franklin Road is in Haughton, just off Sligo Road. Aethon Energy has been drilling in the area for a while and the effects of all those big trucks on the the road can be easily seen.
Franklin Road is in Haughton, just off Sligo Road. Aethon Energy has been drilling in the area for a while and the effects of all those big trucks on the the road can easily be seen.
Then over to north Bossier Parish in Benton is Dalrymple Road. The signs tell the big rig drivers to drive under 15 miles per hour. The drilling in this area is being done by Empresa Operating.
Residents living on Dalrymple said at the height of the production activity they would see constant big rig traffic. But that has slowed down considerably as the job is finishing up.
But now all that pain is leading to some positives for the people who drive in the area daily.
"They tore the road up pretty good. But the oil company, which is Empresa, maintained it where it's driveable and all that. After that, now the parish is supposed to come in and do us a soil cement road on this," said Larry Wise, who lives along Dalrymple Road.
"It's obviously bringing money to folks around here and it's going to make it better when they do the road. We'll get a brand new road and there's nothing wrong with that," said Ben Kruise, who lives along Dalrymple.
Bossier Parish engineer Eric Hudson said sometimes the parish does cost-sharing with the companies to repair the roads depending on the condition of the road before the energy companies started the work.