KORAN, La. -- Some drillers in the Haynesville Shale are enjoying a big freebie from the state. But one state lawmaker wants Louisiana to stop giving away a valuable natural resource -- water.
State senator Robert Mills says some oil and gas companies are pumping millions of gallons of water out of waterways, like Lake Bistineau, for free for use in the fracking process.
"Unfortunately, Louisiana just has not managed this asset very well. And so people are taking advantage of an opportunity. Can't blame them for it. Free is pretty fine," Sen. Mills says.
He notes that what those companies are doing is not illegal. Louisiana has a voluntary system. Those who bother to get a permit, pay a rate that's capped by the state at just 15 cents per thousand gallons, under a law passed in 2014. Mills says that's just a fraction of what it's worth.
Other companies just take the water.
"I think that day needs to come to an end," Mills says.
Mills estimates the state is losing out on $5 million or more in revenue from the energy companies.
Michael Morrison, who lives by the lake, says the noise of the pumps along the shore detract from the normally tranquil setting. But he's more concerned about the lake's health.
"We've got issues with salvinia. If we could get some more money from these oil companies, there may be more money for spraying," Morrison says.
Senator Mills authored a bill that would set a fair market rate for sales of state water. Ninety percent of the money generated would have gone to spraying for the aquatic weed. However, the bill died in committee, as it was opposed by the oil and gas lobby.
Mills says he'll try again next year.
KTBS 3 News visited one pumping site by the lake. The water passes through large hoses to a holding pond that's been dug. Then it's pumped again through hoses that snake for miles out to drilling sites. A spokesman for the company, Aethon Energy, says they have a permit and are paying for the water they pump.