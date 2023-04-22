BATON ROUGE, La. - Companies and states that don’t embrace the global energy transition could get left behind, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told a room full of transportation fleet management executives at an energy conference in downtown Baton Rouge.
“We’ve been known as an energy state for 100 years. If we want to be an energy state 30 years from now, 40 years from now, then we better do the things that we’re talking about,” Edwards said at the Clean Fuels Summit, a two-day conference in downtown Baton Rouge hosted by Louisiana Clean Fuels and the Southeast Louisiana Clean Fuel Partnership. “Otherwise, investment is not going to come here.”
Amid worldwide efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and to stem the tide of climate change, Edwards has championed energy transition initiatives as a way to lower Louisiana’s carbon footprint and to save its vulnerable coastline. At his keynote speech Thursday, Edwards mentioned that billions of dollars are being poured into the state for projects related to cleaner hydrogen and ammonia and carbon capture, among other areas.
