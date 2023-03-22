SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern ArkLaTex under a Enhanced risk of severe storms. The rest of the area is categorized as Slight. All modes are possible including long lived and strong tornadoes! The risk time frame is for Friday afternoon and evening.
The storm system that could produce this weather was over the western US as of Wednesday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms move into the northwest part of the ArkLaTex by midday Friday.
At 5 p.m., storms may cover most of the area and could be severe!
Storms are forecast to depart Friday evening.
Rainfall could add up to an inch with some of the heavier downpours.
