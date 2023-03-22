Enhanced Risk of Severe Storms on Friday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern ArkLaTex under a Enhanced risk of severe storms.  The rest of the area is categorized as Slight.  All modes are possible including long lived and strong tornadoes!  The risk time frame is for Friday afternoon and evening.

Water Vapor Image of Friday's Scheduled Storm System

The storm system that could produce this weather was over the western US as of Wednesday evening.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Friday Midday Forecast

Storms move into the northwest part of the ArkLaTex by midday Friday.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

At 5 p.m., storms may cover most of the area and could be severe!

Friday Evening Forecast

Storms are forecast to depart Friday evening. 

Forecast Rain Amounts on Friday

Rainfall could add up to an inch with some of the heavier downpours.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for forecast updates.

Click here for Severe Weather Safety Tips.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments