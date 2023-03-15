Severe Weather Risk for Thursday over the ArkLaTex (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - There is an Enhanced risk of severe storms in northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas on Thursday afternoon through the night.  All modes of severe weather are possible including tornadoes.  The rest of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight risk according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Thursday through Friday

Flash flooding is also possible.  Forecast rain amounts could exceed a few inches in a very short period of time.

Here is the forecast timeline:

2 PM Thursday Forecast

The IBM model shows thunderstorms begin developing in the early afternoon.

4 PM Thursday Forecast

Storms are forecast to increase in aerial coverage a couple of hours later.  A few could be severe.

6 PM Thursday Forecast

The main line of storms along the cold front plus some scattered or discrete ones may approach the ArkLaTex in the early evening.

8 PM Thursday Forecast

Storms could line up from southeast Oklahoma through east Texas at 8 PM.  Discrete severe storms and ones embedded in the line along the cold front are possible.

10 PM Thursday Forecast

Severe weather may cover the center part of the area at 10 p.m.

12 AM Friday Forecast

Storms are forecast from Toledo Bend into southeast Arkansas at 12 a.m. Friday.

2 AM Friday Forecast

By 2 a.m., heavy rain and possible severe storms could be ongoing across the southeast part of the ArkLaTex.

4 AM Friday Forecast

Severe weather is projected to be east of the ArkLaTex at 4 a.m. Friday.

7 AM Friday Forecast

Rain could linger into Friday morning before departing in the afternoon.

