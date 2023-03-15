SHREVEPORT, La. - There is an Enhanced risk of severe storms in northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas on Thursday afternoon through the night. All modes of severe weather are possible including tornadoes. The rest of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight risk according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Flash flooding is also possible. Forecast rain amounts could exceed a few inches in a very short period of time.
Here is the forecast timeline:
The IBM model shows thunderstorms begin developing in the early afternoon.
Storms are forecast to increase in aerial coverage a couple of hours later. A few could be severe.
The main line of storms along the cold front plus some scattered or discrete ones may approach the ArkLaTex in the early evening.
Storms could line up from southeast Oklahoma through east Texas at 8 PM. Discrete severe storms and ones embedded in the line along the cold front are possible.
Severe weather may cover the center part of the area at 10 p.m.
Storms are forecast from Toledo Bend into southeast Arkansas at 12 a.m. Friday.
By 2 a.m., heavy rain and possible severe storms could be ongoing across the southeast part of the ArkLaTex.
Severe weather is projected to be east of the ArkLaTex at 4 a.m. Friday.
Rain could linger into Friday morning before departing in the afternoon.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2 (24 Hour Weather Channel), ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for forecast updates.