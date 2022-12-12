SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the ArkLaTex from I-20 south to Toledo Bend under an Enhanced Risk of severe storms. Gusty winds, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding are possible. There is a Slight Risk north of I-20.
The storm system responsible for this forecast was located over the Rocky Mountain region of the US as of Monday evening.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Storms approach the ArkLaTex from the west by 9 a.m. according to the IBM computer model.
Around noon, a broken line of storms may reach from from DeQueen to Mount Pleasant.
By the middle of the afternoon, a broken line of storms is forecast from east Texas through south Arkansas.
By early evening, the storms may reach from Toledo Bend to northeast Louisiana.
Storms could stretch from Natchitoches to southeast Arkansas during the late evening.
By midnight, the worst of the weather may be east of the ArkLaTex.
At sunrise, rain is still possible across the area, but severe weather is not likely.
The rain is about over near the lunch hour on Wednesday.
Forecast amounts could add up to a couple of inches. Some of that rain may fall during a very short period of time producing flash flooding.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.