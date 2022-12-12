Risk of Severe Weather for Tuesday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the ArkLaTex from I-20 south to Toledo Bend under an Enhanced Risk of severe storms.  Gusty winds, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding are possible.  There is a Slight Risk north of I-20.

Water Vapor Image of Tuesday's Storm System

The storm system responsible for this forecast was located over the Rocky Mountain region of the US as of Monday evening.

Here is the forecast timeline:

9 AM Tuesday Forecast

Storms approach the ArkLaTex from the west by 9 a.m. according to the IBM computer model.

12 PM Tuesday Forecast

Around noon, a broken line of storms may reach from from DeQueen to Mount Pleasant.

3 PM Tuesday Forecast

By the middle of the afternoon, a broken line of storms is forecast from east Texas through south Arkansas.

6 PM Tuesday Forecast

By early evening, the storms may reach from Toledo Bend to northeast Louisiana.

9 PM Tuesday Forecast

Storms could stretch from Natchitoches to southeast Arkansas during the late evening.

12 AM Wednesday Forecast

By midnight, the worst of the weather may be east of the ArkLaTex.

7 AM Wednesday Forecast

At sunrise, rain is still possible across the area, but severe weather is not likely.

Midday Wednesday Forecast

The rain is about over near the lunch hour on Wednesday.

Forecast Rain Amounts on Tuesday through Wednesday

Forecast amounts could add up to a couple of inches.  Some of that rain may fall during a very short period of time producing flash flooding.

