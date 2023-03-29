Severe Weather Risk for Friday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under an Enhanced risk of severe storms over Arkansas, Slight risk across north Louisiana, east Texas and Oklahoma plus a Marginal risk over Toledo Bend on Friday.  All types of severe weather including tornadoes are possible!

Water Vapor Image of Friday's Storm System

The storm system responsible for this forecast was approaching the west coast of the US and northwest Mexico as of Wednesday evening.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Friday Morning Forecast

Showers are forecast Friday morning.

Friday Midday Forecast

Showers and a few storms are possible by the lunch hour.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Storms, some severe could cross the ArkLaTex during the afternoon.

Friday Evening Forecast

Stormy weather is projected to depart the ArkLaTex during the evening.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain amounts of less than an inch are forecast.

