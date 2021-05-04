SHREVEPORT, La. - Some in the hospitality industry consider the impact of COVID-19 nine-times worse than 9/11.
Hospitality and tourism are some of Louisiana's biggest employers, bringing in $2 billion prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The statewide shutdown led to the loss of nearly 50,000 jobs supporting the hotel industry and more than 16,000 direct hotel-related jobs.
The National Restaurant Association estimates restaurants lost $240 billion in projected revenue in 2020. But business is picking up in 2021 and the help wanted signs are abundant.
The Greater Shreveport Chamber partnered with the Louisiana Restaurant Association for a Hospitality Hiring Fair Tuesday at LSU Shreveport.
Hotels and restaurants have a lot of job openings that they can't fill right now.
Thirty-five local businesses with jobs of all types in food and hospitality including wait staff, kitchen staff, gaming and customer service as well as housekeeping and more were there trying to make some hires, but it's a struggle right now.
"It has a lot to do with ... between unemployment and stimulus packages, I mean I have had one of my guys totally honest with me, he's like 'man I got three kids at home, my taxes done, I got my stimulus check' and he's like 'this is the most money I've had in my checking account in a long time and I just want to relax and enjoy myself a little bit'. Seems to be the case with a lot of places around town," said Jeremy Shows, general manager of Franks Pizza Napoletana.
"We heard directly from our members and a lot of other businesses in our community that they've been struggling to find employees as they reopen from the pandemic. So this event has been a direct response to that feedback from them," said Paul Savage Jr. of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce. "We hope this fair will allow them to find the employees that they need, and to help businesses reopen, rethink and rebound from what's happened during the pandemic."
"It's been a challenge in hospitality in our business. That's our bread and butter, we rely on individuals to really be working with us so that we can take care of the public," said Craig Cabala, Wendy's area operations director. "We've really been blessed that a lot of individuals have come to visit our business and take advantage of a lot of things that we're able to offer them with Wendy's. Having those employees available as well really helps us in that regard."
The biggest problem for all of the company representatives is many prospective employees are making more money through stimulus checks along with enhanced and extended unemployment checks, than they can make if they go back to work.