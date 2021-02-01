LITTLE ROCK — Entergy Arkansas customers will receive a one-time credit on their bill for February 2021, the company announced Monday.
The amount each customer will receive is based on usage, according to a news release. But the average residential customer will see a $3.85 credit on their next bill. The move was spurred by a decrease in Arkansas tax rate and adjustments to federal taxes, the company said.
“Providing affordable, safe and reliable energy is at the heart of what we aim to do each day,” Michael Considine, Entergy Arkansas customer service vice president said in the release. “And our goal is to pass along additional credits to our customers as quickly as possible.”
In total, Entergy will be crediting its customers an estimated $5.6 million. Commercial and industrial customers will receive credit based on usage as well.
Beginning in March, Entergy utility companies suspended all electricity shut-offs for overdue or unpaid bills. And under a new pandemic-era plan, customers needing additional time to pay can take up to 12 months to pay a current bill or unpaid balances.
For more information visit entergy.com or call 1-800-368-3749.