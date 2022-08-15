NEW ORLEANS - Entergy customers on Wednesday will be able to start applying for a $150 credit on their bill. The online application portal opens at 9 a.m.
Entergy Louisiana said $4.4 million will be available to disperse and it will be awarded on a first-come, first-service basis. You have to be an Entergy customer to get the one-time credit.
The news comes amid skyrocketing electricity bills that the utility company blames on sweltering summer heat and record-high prices for natural gas - the state’s primary fuel for electricity generation.
Eligibility requirements:
To qualify, you must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $69,000 for a family of four, Entergy said Monday.
What you need to apply:
Photo ID (driver’s license or state-issued ID, passport)
One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older
First page of 2021 tax return(s)
2021 W2(s)
Last paystub(s)
Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s)
How to apply:
The application process will be online and will be offered through United Way organizations across the state.
United Way of Northwest Louisiana (Sabine, Bossier, Red River, Natchitoches, Bienville, Claiborne and Webster) will be accepting the applications.