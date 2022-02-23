New Entergy logo

NEW ORLEANS - An independent regulatory board has given Entergy the go-ahead to add an additional charge to customers' bills for the next 15 years.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission voted 4-1 Wednesday in favor of the increase, which Entergy says will help it recuperate over $3 billion in repairs associated with major storms in recent years.

Customers could start seeing the charge, which the company said will cost "around" $8, on their bills as soon as May. 

Entergy proposed the surcharge in wake of Hurricane Ida, which knocked out power for thousands of people across the state for weeks last year. 

