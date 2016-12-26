The manager for pop singer George Michael says heart failure caused his death Sunday.
Michael shot to stardom in the teen duo WHAM!, with hits such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," and "Freedom."
In the 1980's, George Michael was one half of "Wham" with Andrew Ridgely. Michael rose to greater fame as a solo artist -- selling more than 100 million albums in a career that lasted almost 40 years.
During his career, Michael also recorded duets with Aretha Franklin and Elton John among others.
His career included brushes with the law over dangerous driving, drug use, and public sexual behavior.
Police said his death was unexplained but not suspicious.
George Michael was 53.