SHREVEPORT, La. -- The ongoing problem of cleaning up blighted and neglected properties is about to be fast-tracked. The city's new environmental court will have its first session in November.
They'll continue to meet twice a month to speed up the property standards violations process.
That's so neighbors won't have to look at the eyesores some people create with junk or rundown vehicles in their front yards, overgrown lots, or burned or abandoned homes that aren't boarded up.
The environmental court will hear cases of violators who haven't cleaned up their properties after getting a complaint from city inspectors. Two hearing officers have been appointed to hand down punishment. And it takes the clogged city court system out of the process.
"Having a designated court just for those, it'll come before us a lot quicker than going through a regular court system," said one of those hearing officers, Danielle Farr Ewing.
"Money tends to talk a lot louder than other things. So we do have the authority to impose fines and fees," added the other hearing officer, Shanerika Flemings.
Shreveport Property Standards Director Terrence Green believes the environmental court will make for a cleaner city.
"We've got a backlog that we've got to go through. But we'll be able to see results pretty quickly," Green said.
Environmental court will be heard in the chambers of Government Plaza on the first and third Tuesday of each month, starting November 17. Violators won't have to be represented by an attorney.
"It'll function somewhat like small claims court," Flemings says.
Violators will the option to appeal the officers' decision in Caddo District court.
Citizens who wish to report violations can call the Shreveport Property Standards office at 673-6200.
Ewing and Flemings now have dual roles with the city. Ewing is the new clerk of council after serving in the city attorney's office. Flemings has also served as Senior Policy Advisor for Mayor Adrian Perkins.