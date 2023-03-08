BATON ROUGE, La. - An environmental group blasted Gov. John Bel Edwards' trade-focused trip to Asia this week, condemning the Japanese and Korean firms he's meeting with for their ties to industries blamed by watchdog groups for pollution in parts of Louisiana.
Edwards was in Tokyo this week meeting with leaders of Shintech, a major polyvinyl chloride manufacturer with more than $10 billion invested in West Baton Rouge and Iberville parish facilities since 2001, his office said. He will soon head to Seoul, South Korea to meet with leaders from Lotte Chemical, which is based there.
The visits are part of a week-long trip meant to highlight Louisiana's openness to business development and to encourage foreign firms to grow investments here.
But the trip also illustrated the state's troubling and persistent ties to big petrochemical and industrial firms, argued the CEO of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, a grassroots group that advocates for people whose homes have been impacted by the petrochemical industry.
