Longtime Caddo Parish Commissioner Ken Epperson is resigning from the commission at the end of the month, according to a letter sent to the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Epperson's certified and notarized letter to the Secretary of State said he intends to resign on Dec. 31.
Epperson, who has been a commissioner for 21 years, did not state a reason why he is stepping down and did not return phone calls from KTBS News for comment.
The announcement caught fellow commissioners by surprise.
"I talked to him last night and he didn't say anything," Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne said Tuesday.
Epperson's current term ends Jan. 13, 2020. Commissioners would have to appoint an interim commissioner to represent Epperson's district until a special election is called to fill the remainder of his term.
Epperson represents Commission District 12 in far west Shreveport and west of the city to the Texas state line.
He was a Caddo Parish commissioner from 1992-2004 but was term-limited and could not run again. He returned to the commission after winning a 2008 election.
Epperson served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era and has been a strong advocate for veterans. He has been pushing to have the Confederate monument removed from the front of the Caddo Parish Commission.