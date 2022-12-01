LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas funded grants totaling more than $7 million were awarded Thursday to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Approximately 90% of the total funds will be received by local police and sheriff's departments to purchase new equipment.
The grants were authorized last year through legislation adopted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas General Assembly.
Act 786 sanctioned the Public Safety Equipment Grant Program to the administered by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and provides for grants to be used for purchasing, “non-lethal equipment that aids in improving trust and relationships between law enforcement agencies, detention centers and corrections agencies within their communities that they serve.”
Southwest Arkansas agencies receiving the grants include:
- 9th West Judicial District Drug Task Force/South Central DTF - $32,612
- City of Ashdown Arkansas Police Dept. - $100,000
- City of Hope - $13,375
- Little River County Sheriff's Office - $100,000
- Nevada County Sheriff's Dept. - $63,032
- Prescott Police Dept. - $54,465
- Stamps, Arkansas Police Dept. - $2,444
- Texarkana Arkansas Police Dept. - $100,000