SHREVEPORT, La. - Law enforcement from both sides of the Red River responded to a plane crash in the river Sunday.
According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the two men inside the Cessna airplane, were practicing touch-and-go landings at the Shreveport Downtown Airport when their engine failed just before 11 a.m.. The plane went into the Red River near the end of the south runway.
Both men were able to get out and swim to the Bossier side of the river. They did not appear to be injured but were taken to Ochsner LSU Health as a precaution.
According to deputies another pilot said he saw the plane take off, heard the engine stop, saw the plane drop below the tree line and called 911.
Stacy Kuba, interim director of airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority, said the airport has returned to normal operations. The plane is expected to be removed at a later date.
No names of those involved have been released pending contact with their families.