ATLANTA, Texas - East Texas authorities say they've captured an inmate who escaped Saturday night from the Texarkana Federal Correctional Institution.
According to the Atlanta, Texas Police Department, officers arrested Ramon Benjamin Fernandez on Sunday morning.
Bowie County Sheriff officials say the inmate attempted to burglarize a home Saturday night on Walker Lane in Texarkana.
The homeowner told deputies he held the suspect at gunpoint for some time, but he ran away before officers got to the house.
The Bowie County Sheriff's Office, Texarkana, Texas Police Department, and the Telford K-9 Unit began searching the area around about 5 p.m. Saturday.
Fernandez is currently being held in the Cass County Jail and is waiting to be transferred back to FCI-Texarkana.