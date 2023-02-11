IDABEL, Okla. - An inmate who escaped from authorities in McCurtain County, Oklahoma Friday night has been captured.
According the County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Justin Clowers made his escape 11:45 when he choked a jailer during a medical transport and got away in the transport van. There is no word on the jailer's condition.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, Clowers was captured and is now back in custody. Details of the capture have not been released.
The escape remains under investigation and additional criminal charges will be filed with the District Attorney's Office.
Clowers is a level three sex offender and was considered dangerous.