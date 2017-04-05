Jason “Scotty” Meshell, 36, of Zwolle, who escaped from the Sabine Parish Detention Center on March 28, 2017, was captured on April 5, 2017, in Red River Parish.
Meshell was discovered missing during regular rounds and it was later found that he was able to gain access to an unlocked gate after attending religious services in the chapel, which was under repair.
He was being held on a parole violation for possession of Schedule II, as well as failure to register as a sex offender, obstruction of a public passage, careless operation, resisting by flight, flight from an officer, and switched plates.
He now faces additional charges.