FARMERVILLE, La. — Two of the three work release inmates, who escaped from Ouachita Correctional Center, are in police custody and a third mains at large Thursday, according to the Union Parish sheriff's Facebook page.
Nicholas Millien and Alex Tipton were taken into custody near Linville Fire Tower Road east of Farmerville. The search for James Stephenson continues. A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear what role she allegedly played in the escape.
A manhunt for three escaped inmates began Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit ensued between the Union Parish deputies and the inmates.
According to authorities, two men exited the vehicle near Linville Fire Tower Road. The vehicle pursuit later ended on Harrell Ward Road, where another man fled on foot.