BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Shreveport man, who escaped Thanksgiving Day from a state prison in southeast Louisiana, was captured Monday in Bossier City.
The U.S. Marshal's Violent Offender Task Force arrested Shwilliam Cheevis, 23, at the Home Wood Apartments in the 1800 block of East Texas.
Cheevis escaped from the Dixon Correction Institute in Jackson.
He was serving time for Sept. 18, 2019, sentences out of Caddo Parish including aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Cheevis was booked into the Bossier City jail awaiting transfer back to prison.