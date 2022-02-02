SHREVEPORT, La - Recently KTBS has been contacted about estate sales in the ArkLaTex.
Some folks feeling like they got ripped off.
KTBS checked in with our local Better Business Bureau.
They tell us, information is key when talking about estate sales.
Companies that you can hire to do an estate sale have to be licensed by the state, but that really doesn't mean that much. There really aren't any rules or a governing body and the only one really looking out for you.....is you.
"Please get a written signed contract. The other thing I would recommend is that you sit down and talk with them about exactly what they're going to do and the main thing is, they have someone on their staff who is familiar with antiques and their pricing," said Bob Davis, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau ArkLaTex.
Other things the BBB says you should make a priority in your decision making process include......
"You need to find out what's going to happen after the sale, when you are going to get your money and what's going to happen to the articles that did not sale? Are they going to charge sales taxes? Are they going to be responsible for the sales taxes or are you? All of those questions need to be answered," said Davis.
If you are considering an estate sale Bob recommends a website called 'estatesales.net', all the questions you should be asking and tips on how to get everything you deserve can be found there.