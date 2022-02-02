SHREVEPORT, La - KTBS was contacted recently with questions about the oversight of estate sales in the ArkLaTex. Those concerns came from people who were not happy with the results of their sales, believing they were "ripped off."
Better Business Bureau ArkLaTex President and CEO Bob Davis said information is key when it comes to estate sales.
Companies that do estate sales must be licensed by the state, but that really doesn't mean that much, Davis said. There are no real rules or a governing body overseeing those who do estate sales. And the only one really looking out for you -- is you.
"Please get a written signed contract. The other thing I would recommend is that you sit down and talk with them about exactly what they're going to do. And the main thing is, they have someone on their staff who is familiar with antiques and their pricing," said Davis.
Other things Davis suggests making a priority in your decision-making process include: "You need to find out what's going to happen after the sale. When are you going to get your money and what's going to happen to the articles that did not sell? Are they going to charge sales taxes? Are they going to be responsible for the sales taxes or are you? All of those questions need to be answered."
-----
If you are considering an estate sale, Davis recommends a website called estatesales.net. Questions that should be asked and tips on how to get everything you deserve can be found there.