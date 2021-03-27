Marshall, Texas - It won't be long before graduation season is here, and with that comes the start of a new journey for many high school seniors.
Some big decisions are being made across the ArkLaTex on where to take that next step in higher education. Over in Marshall, Texas at East Texas Baptist University the administration and faculty is working to get past the pandemic and bring in a whole new class of Tigers.
"In our Christ centered nature, we strive for excellence in the classroom, excellence in academics. Our students are being prepared to go into their vocations, into their professions. We are the number school of nursing in the state of Texas, we have seen a 100% pass rate on the national nursing exam," said Jeremy Johnston, Vice-President of Enrollment at ETBU.
ETBU was founded as the College of Marshall in 1912, later becoming East Texas Baptist College in 1944 and East Texas Baptist University in 1984.