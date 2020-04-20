MARSHALL, Texas - Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott is loosening state restrictions in an effort to reopen the Lone Star economy.
Some of that started on Monday.
On Friday, Abbott announced letting retailers sell curbside, resuming non-essential surgeries in hospitals and reopening state parks.
While President Donald Trump is urging states to lift some restrictions, some people are skeptical.
Abbott said that restoring the economy will be a step-by-step process. He said this is also a way to alleviate businesses that are struggling and the more than one million people who filed for unemployment.
Waskom Mayor Jesse Moore said there is a concern, but he's putting his trust in state government
"I feel real confident that the governor is getting the most accurate, most updated information that he can possibly get about the virus,” Moore said. “If there's anybody in a position make that decision, it would certainly be him. I trust his judgement. We're just going to kind of follow suit with the county and the state."
Reggie Cooper, who is Marshall’s emergency preparedness coordinator, said there is a concern and challenge for some people.
"Anything that's going to be open or allowed, we still want to do it in a safe manner,“ Cooper said. “We still want to operate safe distancing, frequent hand washing, and making sure these departments that are going to open will have all the adequate equipment and supplies to keep you safe, such as hand sanitizer and means of doing hand washes."
Christus Health is going a step further with the continuing elective surgeries.
In a statement, Christus Health System announced it will expand surgical scheduling, which will include weekend and evening availability. Health officials said it will make up for other procedures that were already delayed.
Health officials said the hospitals are continuing to take those precautions to prevent spreading COVID-19.
Christus Health is expected to resume those procedures starting Wednesday.
Another phase of reopening is set to be announced next week.