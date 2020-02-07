UPDATE:
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The state ethics board on Friday agreed the five Shreveport employees who were promised monetary rewards as part of their appearance on the TV show "Undercover Boss" can accept them, according to a statement from city spokesman Ben Riggs.
The decision was made because the rewards were funded through private donors, did not come from "prohibited sources" and are not related to their performance as employees, said ethics board Executive Director Kathleen Allen.
“This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our city and the amazing people who live and work here before an international audience of millions," said Riggs, adding, "This is the 10th anniversary season of Undercover Boss and we are thrilled that Shreveport was featured because this program shines a positive light on our city and we look forward to sharing this moment with everyone.”
ORIGINAL STORY:
SHREVEPORT, La. – City leaders are asking the state ethics board to weigh in on the legality of five employees receiving compensation and monetary rewards for participation in an upcoming episode of “Undercover Boss.”
An item added to the board’s agenda Friday asks for an expedited opinion regarding the ability of the employees participating in the show to be paid for their personal stories. The rewards include cash for children’s college fund, paid vacations, New Orleans Saints tickets, home repair and education expenses.
The show would possibly air before March.
A determination on the request will be made at the board’s meeting, according to the agenda item. However, it also includes excerpts from the state law that prohibits a public employee from accepting anything of economic value other than the pay and benefits due from the government employer. Accepting anything of economic value such as a gift or gratuity is also not allowed.
City attorney Mekisha Smith Creal requested the opinion on Jan. 28. In the background provided to the ethics board, Creal said Studio Lambert contacted communications manager Ben Riggs in early 2019 asking about Mayor Adrian Perkins’ interest in appearing on the show.
Creal said while the city has declined other television production offers, participation in “Undercover Boss” provided a “unique opportunity … to show our city and state in a positive light.”
The show conceals the identity of the “boss.” Few city employees know of Perkins’ involvement, Creal wrote.
Employees were told they were taking part in a show titled, “My Second Career,” that was presented as a docu-series featuring people who lost their jobs and were looking to restart their careers. Perkins, or “Wayne,” was portrayed as a former steel mill foreman from Alabama looking to learn about career options in municipal government.
The studio selected five employees and the city wasn’t involved in the casting process. The employees were excused from their normal duties and were not working on city time, Creal said.
The employees include:
- Dylan Mills, a Shreveport firefighter.
- Gerald Brown, SPAR rec center manager.
- Hope Scott Pouncey, sanitation worker.
- Jason Cook, Shreveport police officer.
- Mary Reed, SPAR maintenance worker.
Each one received a $200 compensatory payment for time missed at work. As customary for “Undercover Boss,” program participants learned at the end about Perkins’ true identity and the rewards they would get for sharing their candid stories.
If the rewards cannot be given, the network may be forced to air the episode with a disclaimer that Louisiana law prevented them from getting their promised rewards, Creal said in her letter.
“It is our concern that an inability of the program participants to access the rewards would not only harm the program participants but would also reflect negatively on the State of Louisiana and the City of Shreveport,” Creal wrote.
She acknowledged the limitations of the state law but said it’s uncertain if acceptance of the monetary rewards would be receiving anything of economic value for the performance of his or her duties.
“The city respectfully submits that they would not, but rather would receive the rewards for the value that he or she added to the filming of ‘Undercover Boss’ through the sharing of their individual stories,” Creal wrote.
The participants haven’t accepted the compensatory payments or the rewards to date. Perkins is not included in the compensation plan.
The monetary rewards were secured through private donors in exchange for advertising or other exposure on the show, according to Creal.