SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Board of Ethics has challenged the qualifications of a Caddo Commission candidate because of unpaid fines.
The ethics board on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Steffon Jones in Caddo District Court, saying he owes $5,000 in late fees for failure to file two required financial disclosure statements.
The ethics board is asking a judge to order Jones to answer in court why he should not be ordered to withdraw from the Oct. 14 primary and be disqualified for the District 6 seat. A hearing is set for 9 a.m. Friday.
Jones qualified on Aug. 10 to run for the commission’s District 6 seat.
The ethics board said Jones signed the notarized candidacy notice which included a statement saying he did not owe any outstanding fines, fees or penalties.
However, the board notes when Jones qualified for the Nov. 8, 2022 election he was required to file a candidate personal disclosure statement by July 27, 2022. On Aug. 5, 2022 and Aug. 23, 2022, he was issued delinquency notices. Both were returned unclaimed. He was personally served on Oct. 10, 2022.
On Dec. 9, 2022, the board issued a late fee order of $2,500 for failure to file the disclosure statement. On April 10, 2023, the board issued the same late fee order.
The orders issued to Jones indicated he could request a waiver of the fee for good cause. But also advised him failure to do so would mean the order would be sent to the attorney general’s office for collection. Additionally, Jones was told unpaid fines would have an adverse effect on his ability to run for public office.
Jones was notified on July 24 the board would object to his candidacy to any elected office as long as the late fee was not paid. He did not file the required report nor make any payments, the board said.
That’s not the first time Jones failed to respond. He also did not file an annual personal financial disclosure statement.
He began serving on the commission almost two years ago, having been appointed on Nov. 19, 2021 to fill an unexpired term. For that, Jones was issued a notice of delinquency and late fee of $2,500.