SHREVEPORT, La. – A former Caddo Parish School Board employee who stole money from a school account has agreed to pay a civil penalty to the state ethics board.
But another school district employee who stole more money from the transportation department was excused from paying a fine because of the amount he’s already paying back as part of his court-ordered sentence.
The cases of both people – Tracy Wood and Brandon Lewis – were considered Friday at the state ethics board’s monthly meeting in Baton Rouge.
Both faced possible ethics fines on top of any court sentences because they violated a state law that says a public servant can’t receive anything of economic value other than compensation and benefits from the government entity with which they are employed.
The ethics board fined Wood $2,000. She was convicted in November for stealing $26,753 from University Elementary School.
Wood was the office clerk who was responsible from depositing funds into the school’s bank account. She was employed at the school from October 2003 to December 2017.
Wood was charged with felony theft but pleaded guilty to criminal mischief. She was sentenced by a Caddo District judge to pay a $200 fine plus court costs and placed on unsupervised probation for a year, according to court records.
As for Lewis, he also was arrested in 2017 and pleaded guilty to felony theft. He was sentenced to make restitution in the amount of $256,737 to Traveler’s Insurance Company, pay unspecified court costs and placed on five years of supervised probation, court records state.
Lewis was employed as the garage buyer in the School Board’s Transportation Department from September 2014 to October 2016. He was arrested for making illegal personal purchases on the CPSB’s vendor accounts in addition to the purchasing card that was issued to him.