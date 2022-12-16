BATON ROUGE, La. - Attorney General Jeff Landry spent nearly $12,000 of campaign funds paying part of a car note on a Chevy Suburban over several years, an arrangement that the Louisiana Board of Ethics says was a violation of state campaign finance laws.
But the board decided not to take any enforcement action against Landry, and instead admonished him and told him not to use campaign funds to pay for a car in the future. The board – which has come under fire for lax enforcement – also kept the matter confidential.
The board sent a letter to Landry’s attorney, Charlie Spies, on Nov. 18 saying Landry used his campaign to pay “a portion of the note on a motor vehicle.” The letter, which was labeled “confidential,” indicated the board didn’t buy Landry’s defense, and said the payments were improper.
Landry’s explanation was that he purchased the car with personal funds, and was simply reimbursing himself for the portion of time he used the car for campaign purposes, said Brent Littlefield, Landry’s spokesperson.
