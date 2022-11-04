MANSFIELD, La. – The brother of the Mansfield mayor cannot be the next police chief for the city, according to an opinion the state ethics board issued Friday.
Kem Jones, the brother of Thomas Jones, who began serving as mayor on July 1, wrote to the state ethics board on Sept. 7 asking five questions all related to scenarios of him being the chief of police or in some capacity in the Police Department.
Kem Jones, who said he is a certified officer, even asked if it was permissible for him to be the chief, a training officer or auxiliary officer without monetary compensation.
An attorney for the ethics board cited state law that prohibits an agency head from employing an immediate family member. A brother is included in the list of family members.
The lack of paid compensation is immaterial, the board said.
Further, Thomas Jones’ personal participation to hire his brother would be in violation of the law since the mayor is prohibited from taking part in a transaction in which an immediate family member has a substantial economic interest, the board wrote.
But Kem Jones also asked about the possibility of the state Legislature passing a law or the Mansfield City Council passing an ordinance to allow for his appointment as police chief.
The ethics board declined to offer an opinion on the Legislature passing a law to amend or change the Code of Government Ethics, but if so, the board would factor that into its administration of the law.
As to whether the City Council could pass an ordinance, it can’t take action to supersede the state ethics law, the opinion states.
Release of the ethics opinion comes as Thomas Jones has made known his plans to post job openings for the police chief and a new human resources director position.
Annette Blue, a law enforcement veteran with over three decades of experience, has held the police chief’s title since 2019.