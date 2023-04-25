BENTON, La. -- The all clear has been given to residents of a Bossier Parish subdivision to return to their homes.
A voluntary evacuation was in place this morning at the Magnolia Chase subdivision because of a gas leak.
Deputies went door-to-door in the northeast corner of Magnolia Chase and northwest corner of Kingston Plantation subdivision in Benton alerting residents to the gas leak that was on the east end of Magnolia Chase Drive.
The Benton Fire Department and Louisiana State Police Hazmat team were on the scene along with Centerpoint Energy.