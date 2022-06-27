CATUNA, La. -- Evacuations have been lifted in the south DeSoto Parish community of Catuna after a natural gas pipeline that exploded this morning has been brought under control.
The pipeline has been shut in but may continue to burn. However, the immediate danger to the public has been lifted, the sheriff's office said.
Still, about a quarter-mile of Catuna Road will remain closed beginning at U.S. Highway 171. All residents who live on the road can return home, though, by way of Sam Booker Road.
No injuries were reported in the explosion and fire.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson said it's unknown what prompted the explosion. There was no crew working in the area at the time.
The explosion was reported before 11 a.m., prompting evacuations of residents living within a mile radius of Norwood Road. That included Catuna Road and surrounding areas up to U.S. Highway 171.
Deputies, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene and knocked on doors to ask residents to leave. Deputies also directed traffic away from Highway 171, which was shut down. But as of 12:30 p.m., those barricades have been removed.
State police haz mat crews are assessing the scene.