https://fb.watch/mENA1NKNP1/
TOLEDO BEND -- A mandatory evacuation is in place for areas in southwest Sabine Parish due to a raging wildfire, Sabine officials said.
The fire broke out before noon Friday in the Pirates Cove area off state Highway 191, prompting evacuations. A wind shift forced the sheriff's office Friday afternoon to extend evacuations to those living on Captain Kidd, Jolly Rogers and Billy Bones.
Sheriff's deputies are urging residents to "get out of the area" and considers it a "dangerous fire emergency," the sheriff's office said.
Some structures have burned; however, the situation is still too fluid for deputies to confirm what type or how many.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has dozers on the scene trying to plow a fire line to contain the flames. Fire trucks are staged near structures.
Residents in the Caribbean Drive area also need to be aware of the fire danger, the sheriff's office said.
Pisgah Baptist Church is a temporary shelter for people wishing to evacuate.
Others battling the blaze include Central Sabine Fire District, North Sabine Fire District, Hornbeck Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Polk Fire Department, Natchitoches Parish Fire District 7 and Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office.
A fire also has been reported on Holly Grove in the Robeline community.