TOLEDO BEND -- A mandatory evacuation is in place for Pirates Cove and Key West Pass in southwest Sabine Parish due to an active wildland fire, according to the South Sabine Fire Department.
The notice was issued before 11 a.m.
The sheriff's office said the wildfire is spreading from Army Rec Road to Caribbean Drive in the Pirates Cove area off state Highway 191.
"This is a dangerous fire emergency," the sheriff's office said.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has dozers on the scene trying to plow a fire line to contain the flames. Fire trucks are staged near structures.
Residents in the Caribbean Drive area also need to be aware of the fire danger, the sheriff's office said.
Pisgah Baptist Church is a temporary shelter for people wishing to evacuate.