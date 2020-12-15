SHREVEPORT, La -- With the first vaccinations being given in the U.S. yesterday, how long will it be before a drop is seen in COVID-19 numbers?
Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 director for the Louisiana Department of Health, says several factors are at play. First, it can take up to two weeks after a person is exposed to show symptoms of the virus. But they could already be contagious.
“So if we start today, there's still these people that were exposed two weeks ago, that could develop the disease," she said. "So we're kind of two weeks behind. We're about to go into Christmas, where if we go by what we've seen from Thanksgiving, nobody's going to do what they're supposed to do.”
Whyte says that while she understands that spending time with family is important, especially during the holidays, large gatherings with people who do not live in your home are known to spread the coronavirus.
“I don't know how we can get people to understand that 40% of people don't have symptoms. But that means 60% of people are sick. And most people are telling you it is a terrible virus," Whyte explained. "Even if you just get the flu like illness and don't go to the hospital, they'll telling you it's a horrible virus, you don't want to get it. And still people are very lackadaisical about it.”
So, if you take into account the two-week incubation period of when people could be spreading the virus without knowing it, in addition to holiday gatherings, Whyte says even with the introduction of a vaccine, it could be a while before we see numbers decline.
“We've got to get X number of people vaccinated to really see a change. So it's a step, we're moving forward towards getting those people vaccinated where the more we do, the more we protect and have people making antibodies against the virus, the closer we are to that herd immunity," she said. "But it's going to take several months before we really see the ability to start getting a little bit more back to normal.”
Whyte says it is important to continue to follow COVID-19 protocols. She said if at all possible, spend the holidays with those who live with you, rather than in large groups.