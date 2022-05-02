SHREVEPORT, La.--On the road to healing there's a need for a safe space. Landry Anglin is the sixth teenager killed by homicide in Shreveport this year.
Volunteers for youth justice wants to get the journey to healing going in fact there's an event planned that will encourage people who are hurting to put their pain into words.
"What they are feeling, we recognize this trauma and we want to help us all be able to heal collectively as a community and to be able to address the triggers," said Lucinda Miles.
That event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at First Baptist Church on Ockley. The event will be held in the fellowship hall at the church.
If attendees need help finding a counselor those resources will also be available.