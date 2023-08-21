SHREVEPORT, La. -- This year marks 150 years since Yellow Fever killed nearly a quarter of Shreveport's population.
The epidemic in 1873 killed more than 1,200 people in 12 weeks. Now, the city is remembering the victims and those who stepped up to help.
Today through Nov. 18, there will be a Yellow Fever exhibit at the LSUS Spring Street Museum. There will also be five separate masses at local churches, honoring the five priests who stepped up to aid the community, despite knowing they'd die from the disease.
“There's no reason why in the face of things like, well, the COVID epidemic that we can't do the same; good hearts reaching out to people who are in need, who are sick, who are dying and sacrificing one's personal safety and security for them,” said Bishop Francis Malone with the Diocese of Shreveport.
A memorial monument will be dedicated Oct. 7 at Oakland Cemetery at the site of the mass grave that will honor the victims of the epidemic.