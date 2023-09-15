SHREVEPORT, La. - In the late summer of 1873, Shreveport was besieged by the third-worst epidemic of yellow fever recorded in U.S. history, losing one-fourth of its population. Now, 150 years later, five French priests who ministered and sacrified their lives for others during that awful outbreak are being honored at events across north Louisiana.
Upcoming Events
A Mass at Calvary Mound in St. Joseph Cemetery, 2300 Texas Avenue in Shreveport, will honor Father Isidore Quemerais. That starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday
On Saturday, Mass at Holy Trinity Church, 315 Marshall Street in Shreveport, will honor Father Jean Pierre. That starts at 4 p.m. Mass will be followed by a symphony concert by Johnum Palado. They are planning to hold an all-night vigil in their new shrine, with security present.
On Tuesday, Sept. 26, there will be Mass at Holy Trinity for the 150th anniversary of Father Jean-Marie Biler’s death. That starts at 12 p.m. Bishop Malone will preside. Mass duration will be less than one hour to accommodate attendees.
Saturday, Oct. 1, there will be a Mass at St. Matthew Church. That's at 121 Jackson Street in Monroe, for the 150th anniversary of Father Louis Gergaud’s death. That will be followed by a 1:00 p.m. gathering at St. Matthew’s Cemetery. Bishop Malone will preside. A luncheon and prayer service will follow.
On Saturday, Oct. 7, "Shreveport Remembers": A Public Academic Symposium will be held at LSU Shreveport. That begins at 9 a.m.
At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, there will be a dedication of a memorial monument at Oakland Cemetery located at 1,000 Milam Street in Shreveport. None of the five priests were buried there although there are many Catholics in the mass grave. This is a civic and ecumenical prayer service and dedication event. Mayor Arceneaux will speak and several clergy from area historic churches will be present.
Road to Sainthood
The priests have been recognized as Servants of God, the first step in a lengthy process of being recognized as saints.
Catholic bishops in the United States have voted to advance the cause of five French-born missionary-priests who gave their lives serving others during the yellow fever epidemic.
"They demonstrated heroic charity during the third worst pandemic in U.S. history," said Bishop Francis I. Malone of Shreveport, pointing out how they were all young men who voluntarily sacrificed their own lives to journey with the dying and bring the Eucharist to the faithful. The five missionaries served in the area in what is today the Diocese of Shreveport.
In his request to the US bishops during their June 15-16 Spring Plenary Assembly, Bishop Malone pointed to the benefit to local Catholics that the lives and virtues of the priests have to the Church in the United States in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During their plenary assembly, the bishops held a canonical consultation on the cause of beatification and canonization of the Servants of God Jean Pierre, Isidore Quémerais, Jean Marie Biler, Louis Gergaud, and François LeVézouët.
The U.S. Catholic bishops then in a voice vote voted for the advancement of a cause to canonize the five missionary priests from Brittany, France, known locally as the "Shreveport martyrs".
#####
LaCroix International contributed to this report