SHREVEPORT, La. – An ethics violation no longer exists with Caddo Parish Commission clerk appointee Jeff Everson, clearing the way for him to finally take the job.
The state ethics board on Friday signed off on an agreement Everson and his wife, Dr. Andrea Everson, filed last month legally separating their finances. Taking that step erases a conflict that prohibited him from being formally hired by the commission.
The board said last month Everson couldn’t be employed by the commission because of a funding contract with Robinson’s Rescue, where Everson’s wife serves as director. It could, however, hire Everson if the commission ended its contract with the rescue organization.
Instead, Everson and his wife filed the community property agreement in Caddo District Court and sought reconsideration from the ethics board.
The commission voted last month to give Everson until March 19 to get the matter resolved or it would move to promote the deputy clerk into the position.
Everson, a former Shreveport councilman, in December led a list of applicants for the position. He was appointed but not officially hired until the ethics issue was determined. Everson has been at the commission on and off observing but not receiving a paycheck.